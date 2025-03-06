Pierce County investigators search for thieves breaking into 24 mailboxes during tax season

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two thieves who broke into 24 mailboxes at an apartment complex as deputies are seeing a rise in mail theft during tax season.

KIRO 7 News obtained surveillance video capturing a man and a woman breaking into 24 mailboxes at the South Hill by Vintage Apartments in Puyallup last December.

The suspects left in a 2006 blue Honda Accord on the night of December 12.

Investigators told KIRO 7 News that they’re seeing a rise in mail theft across the region because of tax season.

“There’s a lot of sensitive material being transmitted through the mail carriers, and that’s where the thieves know it,” said Deputy Carly Cappetto, public information officer for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. “It can turn into fraud, impersonation, identity theft.”

Investigators said this is not the first time the apartment’s mailboxes were broken into.

“These two suspects in the bulletin potentially have a master key,” said Cappetto. “Because that complex has been hit so many times, it’s possible those suspects are involved in a larger ring of crimes.”

KIRO 7 News spoke with Mike Capeli, a father who lives at the apartment complex.

“I felt scared for myself because I really thought it was me that got my mailbox broken into,” he said.

Capeli said the mailboxes have been broken into at least four different times in the past few years.

He said the apartment had installed security cameras to track down suspects, however, the issues continue to happen.

“Four times. They got cameras in the front, but they don’t do nothing about it. I feel overlooked,” he said. “I feel devastated because it’s my home. I want to be protected. I want to feel safe. But somebody keeps doing that. Like five times now? Enough has to be enough.”

KIRO 7 News asked the apartment’s management about the mail thefts, however, they declined to speak with us.

Investigators said they encourage people to use a PO Box or pay for secured mailing, however, they said they understand a number of families may not be able to afford this.

“This is a low-income apartment. Not many people can spend that much a month,” said Capeli.

“I don’t feel safe because if I do send a credit card here, and they do break into it and liquidize that whole thing, my family is going to go hungry,” he added.

As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information about the suspects, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

For tips on how to protect yourself from theft click here.

