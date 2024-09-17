Moses Lake police arrest suspect wanted for shooting parents

A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Franklin County has been arrested in Moses Lake, according to the Moses Lake Police Department.

Daniel Arceo Martinez, 28, who goes by the street name “Butcher,” was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. Monday with the help of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was looking for Arceo Martinez for allegedly shooting his mother and stepfather the previous day.

On September 16, Moses Lake police received information that Arceo Martinez was possibly in the area.

Officers set up surveillance near homeless encampments around a local movie theater and soon spotted him.

Arceo Martinez was arrested without incident and will be handed over to Franklin County authorities, where he will face charges related to the shooting.

