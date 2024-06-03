Morning rain, heavy wind strikes across Puget Sound

SEATTLE — Monday morning rain and strong winds move across the region.

Thousands of people in King County woke up in the dark, and many school districts had a late start.

At one point Seattle City Light was reporting over 20,000 customers were without power.

In a statement, the company said:

Several City Light crews have been dispatched into the field in response to outages across the service area with the largest concentration of customers affected in the North. The outages are primarily related to yesterday’s heavy rains and accompanying winds which brought down trees, branches, and other vegetation. Crews will continue to work throughout the day until all customers have been restored.

As for Puget Sound Energy, they said:

Our crews are out and about working on restoring power as quickly and as safely as possible. Depending on how much damage there is will determine how long it may take to restore power. We recommend checking the outage map for updates on restoration times. At the peak of the storm, we had about 30,000 customers without power. As of 9:30 a.m. we were down to about 12,000 customers without power. The cause of these outages are a result of down lines due to limbs in the line from this late season storm. Our North King storm base opened this morning to help expedite restoration efforts – with the hardest hit areas being in the Redmond, Kirkland and Snoqualmie area.

In the Leschi neighborhood near Yesler Way and 32nd Avenue, a tree came down on some power lines.

“The thing is, our neighborhood has a lot of this old growth, which is beautiful, but I think this is the dangerous part when it gets super windy like this,” said Amy Weinstein.

In Capital Hill near 15th Avenue and Prospect Street, a tree came down and blocked a residential road.

“People need to have an arborist come and take care of the old growth,” said Weinstein.

This morning’s rain and wind mixture caused many schools across King County to start late.

Overall, many people say the wind caught them by surprise.

“I thought it would be raining, but I didn’t expect it to be so windy this morning,” said Amy Weinstein.

