‘More Than Pink’: Walking for a cure to cancer in Seattle

SEATTLE — Hundreds of people laced up their shoes to help put an end to breast cancer in Seattle.

It was all part of the Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink” walk.

Saturday’s walk was held at the Woodland Park Zoo and it’s one of more than 40 walks that are hosted across the country every year.

In Seattle alone, this year’s walk raised over $140 thousand, and their goal was $186 thousand.

Gale MacLeod, who has been fighting breast cancer said it’s a difficult disease but events like this help bring a lot of hope.

“It’s really difficult to go through and everybody needs somebody for their support. I’m getting through it and everyone can get through it due to the research and the donations that Susan G. Komen needs to help more research.”

Gale also said next Friday is her last round of chemo.

You can still donate to the cause, all you need to do is go to the “Susan G. Komen” website and, click “donate.”

KIRO 7 is sponsoring the Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink” walk.

