More than $330K worth of drugs, cash seized in Burien, White Center, Kent

KING COUNTY — The King County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that more than $330,000 worth of drugs has been seized and removed from the streets of Burien, White Center and Kent.

According to a Facebook post from the office Friday, its Special Emphasis Team finished its months-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization associated with the Sinaloa Cartel, resulting in an estimated $338,000 worth of drugs being removed from the street drug market in Burien, White Center and Kent.

Detectives and a K9 officer found several illicit substances that they believed were responsible for the street distribution of fentanyl including:

• 6.63 pounds of fentanyl powder.

• 32,000 Fentanyl M30 pills.

• 11.7 grams methamphetamine.

• 3 grams of cocaine.

Detectives also found more than $29,500 in cash as a result of the investigation.

Two suspects were booked into custody for possession with intent to distribute.





