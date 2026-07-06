More than 250 people sworn in at Seattle’s annual 4th of July Naturalization Ceremony

SEATTLE — More than 250 people were sworn in at the Seattle Center’s annual July 4th Naturalization Ceremony on Saturday.

This is the 41st year of the event, with people coming together from several different countries for the final step in their path to United States citizenship.

“The people in today’s ceremony are choosing to become citizens, the same status that others are born into. Both paths affirm the same idea: that American identity is built, that we are all Americans because this is the place we call home,” said Mayor Katie Wilson.

The ceremony included singing the National Anthem and America the Beautiful, sharing Native American music and storytelling, and culminated in the new citizens reciting the Pledge of Allegiance as United States citizens for the very first time.

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