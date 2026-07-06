‘Married at First Sight’ landmark season takes place in Seattle, premieres July 12

SEATTLE — Out with “Love Island” and in with “Married at First Sight.”

The hit reality show, where strangers meet for the first time at the altar, is set this season in none other than Seattle.

Not only is “Married at First Sight” taking place in the Emerald City, but it’s the show’s landmark 20th season.

Peacock is premiering “Married at First Sight” on July 12, which could be around the same time the network is airing the “Love Island” finale.

Both shows use the premise of finding true love, but “Married at First Sight” takes it a step further, having couples literally marry the first time they meet and, at the end of the show, decide if they want to stay together or get a divorce.

Record-breaking number of couples for “Married at First Sight” Seattle

There are seven couples this season — the most in the show’s history. They are: Adam, 31; BelleJolie, 28; Caitlin, 27; Cameron, 37; Courteney, 28; Devin, 26; Felipe, 29; Marissa, 30; Mecca, 28; Michelle, 28; Nick, 31; Nikki, 46; Shawn, 47; and Tori, 32.

“With more participants than ever, these seven couples will put their trust in a new crew of relationship experts as they search for lasting love,” Peacock stated. “From emotional first meetings at the altar to the romantic getaways, unexpected breakthroughs, and happily-ever-afters that come afterward, Season 20 promises all of the heartfelt moments and dramatic twists that have made fans fall head-over-heels in love with the hit series.”

To see a photo of each cast member, visit Peacock’swebsite.

New relationship experts

For years, “Married at First Sight” relied on a trio of long-running experts to guide couples through the experiment. But this season, the show is shaking things up and is replacing them with just two new faces: matchmaker Paul C. Brunson and sex and relationship therapist Dr. Lisa Paz, according to Peacock.

“With decades of success stories behind both of them, the relationship experts are eager to assist the couples as they hard-launch their marriages, which is easier said than done as these formerly single newlyweds navigate unexpected incompatibilities, fresh family dynamics, and, of course, getting used to being married to a complete stranger,” Peacock stated.

The last time Seattle was the backdrop of a major reality dating show was “Love Is Blind” Season 4 in 2023.

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