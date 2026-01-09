More than 100 cats rescued from Pierce County home

Authorities removed 126 cats from a home in Buckley following an anonymous tip about a strong smell.

The rescue was conducted by the Buckley Police Department and Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

“We had animal control officers tripping over the cats,” said Deputy Carly Cappetto from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. “Everywhere you looked there were cats - on shelves, cats in drawers, cats and cupboards. There were paws coming out from under doors.”

The family of three involved in this case, consisting of two elderly individuals and an adult child, had started with just four cats a couple years ago.

However, the initial cats were never spayed or neutered, leading to an overwhelming number in the home.

Thankfully, no cats were found dead on the property, although a few required immediate medical attention, including some newborn kittens.

Authorities reported that while the cats seemed well-fed, they lacked sufficient litter boxes and did not receive needed medical attention.

The Auburn Valley Humane Society took in 27 of the rescued cats, significantly increasing the shelter’s capacity from 50 to more than 80.

“They don’t set out to have a hundred cats,” Megrath said when asked why situations like this occur so often. “They care about the cats, they take them in, they care for them, and they don’t have the resources.”

The Buckley Police Department is handling this investigation.

Following their findings, the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if any animal cruelty charges will apply.

In the meantime, donations to local shelters like the Auburn Valley Humane Society are appreciated.

The rescued cats will receive medical care, including surgeries like spaying and neutering, and then will be available for adoption.

