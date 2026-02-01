Monroe Police make an arrest in crash on US-2

MONROE, Wash. — The Monroe Police Department says that an arrest has been made in a car crash that caused injuries to a passenger on U.S. Route 2.

Police say that the suspect was arrested after a white substance believed to be cocaine was found in the driver’s hand after the accident.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man from Kent, was seen speeding on Highway 2 near 179th Ave. SE. with a passenger at around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

He then crashed his Volkswagen Jetta into a Dodge Grand Caravan, causing major damage to both cars.

The passenger in the Jetta was taken to a local hospital to treat injuries to their right leg.

Officers eventually obtain a warrant to test the suspect’s blood for drugs after seeing the suspected cocaine.

He has been booked into the Snohomish County Jail on vehicular assault charges.

Police are still investigating the incident.

