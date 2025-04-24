Mom accused of killing 4-year-old son, dumping his body near JBLM deemed competent to stand trial

EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett woman accused of brutally stabbing her young child to death and leaving his body along a highway has been deemed competent to stand trial.

On March 28, 2024, a missing person alert was issued for 4-year-old Ariel Garcia. He was last seen in his home on Vesper Drive in Everett days before the alert went out.

Everett police arrest mother in death of 4-year-old Ariel Garcia

By the time most Washingtonians got the alert on their phone that a child was missing, his body was found wrapped in a blanket near Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM).

His mother, 27-year-old Janet Garcia, was sought as a suspect in Ariel’s disappearance and death.

She was soon tracked to Clark County and arrested. When she was arrested, she allegedly told officers that her child had fallen and hit his head, which is why she had blood on her, according to previously obtained court documents.

An autopsy revealed that the child had been stabbed dozens of times, according to court documents.

Janet pleaded not guilty in April 2024. Her trial was delayed for several months as the court awaited competency evaluations.

She was deemed competent to stand trial on April 23, 2025, the Snohomish County courts confirmed to KIRO 7.

Her trial is set for August.

