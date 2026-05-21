MOHAI to open new exhibit, “The Beautiful Game: How Soccer Connects Us All”

The Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI) is getting in on the action ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

MOHAI will open “The Beautiful Game: How Soccer Connects Us All” on Saturday.

This new exhibit will explore how one of the world’s most popular sports connects people across cultures, communities, and generations.

The exhibit is designed to illustrate soccer’s significance beyond the field, celebrating its ability to spark joy, connection, and community.

It will feature emotionally rich photographs from Magnum Photos, a leading international photography agency, alongside images from MOHAI’s own collection that highlight Seattle’s vibrant soccer culture.

Leonard Garfield, executive Director of the Museum of History & Industry, stated the exhibit examines soccer as a cultural force.

“This exhibition looks at soccer not just as a sport, but as a powerful cultural force,” Garfield said. “It’s about identity, belonging, and the ways communities come together— whether on neighborhood fields or the world stage.”

The exhibition will also feature local soccer communities and clubs that help sustain and grow Seattle’s soccer culture. Visitors will encounter stories shaped by migration, cultural exchange, and community-building, illustrating how soccer fosters pride, connection, and a sense of belonging.

The immersive experience includes engaging artifacts, multimedia displays and interactive elements. These features encourage visitors to notice the shared language and humanity of soccer across cultures and continents.

From informal pick-up games and youth leagues to professional teams and global tournaments, “The Beautiful Game” invites visitors of all ages to explore how soccer shapes everyday life.

As Seattle prepares to welcome the world in 2026, this exhibition provides a meaningful opportunity to reflect on the deeper cultural and social impact of the sport during a moment of heightened global attention.

The exhibit ultimately asks visitors to consider how one sport can reflect who people are and bring them together in ways that transcend borders.

“The Beautiful Game: How Soccer Connects Us All” will be on view at the Museum of History & Industry from May 23, 2026, through Sept. 7, 2026.

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