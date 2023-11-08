Incumbents trail amid clean sweep for moderates in early Seattle City Council results

SEATTLE — Results for Seattle’s City Council election have started to roll in as city hall gears up for a major overhaul on the dais.

Full election results

For this cycle, seven of nine seats are up for reelection, with just three of those races featuring an incumbent. This is after Councilmembers Lisa Herbold, Kshama Sawant, Alex Pedersen, and Debora Juarez all decided to step down after their terms end in 2023.

In the initial drop of results, it appears to be a clean sweep for more moderate-leaning candidates, with all three incumbents also trailing behind their challengers. That said, later vote counts have historically favored progressive-leaning candidates.

You can follow along for results from each council district below.

