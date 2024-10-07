Have you seen Jessica? Puyallup woman mysteriously disappears

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a Puyallup woman who has disappeared.

Jessica McBeath was expected to teach a church class on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 6, but did not show up.

She also missed work on Monday, Oct. 7.

Her family has been unable to reach her. They said it is not like her to miss work or commitments.

She is described as white, 35 years old, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Jessica was last seen wearing a gray, black, and white plaid jacket, a black shirt, jeans or leggings, and earrings with a wooden design.

She was known to be driving a dark blue Nissan Rogue SUV with Washington license plate CKP3872.

Jessica has been entered into the National Crime Information Center’s missing person file.

If you have seen Jessica, or have any information about where she might be, you’re asked to call 911 or contact the Puyallup Police Tip Line at 253-770-3343 or tips@puyallupwa.gov.

