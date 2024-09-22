Missing person found dead after a fishing trip to Flaming Geyser State Park

AUBURN, Wash. — A person died Saturday after going missing while fishing at Flaming Geyser State Park in Auburn.

On Saturday, The Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority with help from Mountain View Fire & Rescue, Enumclaw Fire Department and Renton Regional Fire Authority learned about a missing person who was fishing in the Green River at Flaming Geyser State Park.

Crews quickly jumped onto kayaks and a raft with rescue divers to begin the search.

Guardian One was also in the air to help with the search from above.

After an hour of looking, divers found the person unresponsive.

Puget Sound Fire said that they immediately began life-saving measures but were not able to revive the person.

Puget Sound Fire pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The King County Sheriff’s Office will be leading the investigation into the cause of death.

