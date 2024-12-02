Missing Oregon hiker found dead, estranged husband arrested

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a missing hiker was found dead after days she went missing in the Mt. Hood National Forest—and her estranged husband has been arrested for murder.

Deputies say they found the body of 61-year-old Susan Lane-Fournier on Nov. 29 near East Highway 26 and East Miller Road. Her death is listed as homicide.

The next day, deputies arrested her ex-husband, 71-year-old Michel Fournier. He’s currently being held without bail in the Clackamas County Jail.

According to court records obtained by Oregon news station KATU, Susan had filed for divorce from Michel at the end of October, citing irreconcilable differences.

She was reported missing on Nov. 22 after failing to show up to work. Deputies said they went to her home, but she wasn’t there.

The next day, someone spotted her white 1992 Ford F-250 parked along East Salmon River Road near the trailhead.

Deputies believe she was hiking with her two large Malinois-mix dogs in the Green Canyon Way Trail area south of Welches.

The sheriff’s office says two dogs were found dead on Dec. 1 and are believed to be Susan’s pets.

The dogs have been transferred to the custody of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, where investigators are working to confirm their identities.

Detectives are asking anyone who saw Michel in the days leading up to Susan’s disappearance or knows what he’s been up to since his arrest.

