Miracle Beach at Discovery Park closed until December 5

SEATTLE — Seattle Parks says a section of beach in Magnolia’s Discovery Park is closed due to the overflow of treated water.

Miracle Beach, south of the West Point Lighthouse, is closed until December 5.

The overflow caused the parking lot to flood and Seattle Parks has also closed an area along the water.

