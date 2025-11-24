Millions expected to travel across WA for Thanksgiving, says WSDOT

SEATTLE — As millions prepare to travel across the state for Thanksgiving, drivers are advised to expect delays on major routes.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) anticipates heavy traffic over the holiday weekend and advises travelers to plan ahead.

In an effort to ease congestion, the State Route (SR) 167 and I-405 express toll lanes will be free and open to all drivers on Thanksgiving Day.

“That is pretty typical for WSDOT in terms of major holidays as an effort to help reduce congestion. There will be weekend toll rates that will in effect for the State Route 520 bridge as well as the SR99 tunnel in Seattle. But that’s part of our overall effort. To help keep people moving over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend,” said Tina Werner, a spokesperson for WSDOT.

Drivers heading over mountain passes should be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions and are reminded to follow posted chain requirements.

Packing essential items is recommended for those traveling through these areas.

WSDOT has announced that there will be no construction on I-90 on Thanksgiving Day or the day after, in addition to toll lane changes.

There is also no scheduled construction for the I-5 Ship Canal Bridge.

This will ensure all lanes are expected to be open during

For those traveling to the islands, the ferries will be busy, with approximately 300,000 people expected to board over the holiday period.

WSDOT also encourages drivers to watch for road crews who are working over the holidays. “They’ll be responding to crashes alongside other first responders, the State Patrol, tow truck operators for example, but they also may be responding to emergent repairs,” says Werner.

