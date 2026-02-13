Teen airlifted after hitting semi on Hood Canal Bridge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. — Drivers saw mile-long traffic backups along SR 104 during Friday’s morning commute after a crash on the Hood Canal Bridge.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash around 2:45 a.m. on Friday.

According to a report released by WSP later that same morning, an 18-year-old boy from Port Hadlock was driving westbound across the bridge when he crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck head-on.

The 18-year-old was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and faces charges of second-degree negligent driving. The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

Both directions were blocked by the collision, closing the bridge to traffic. According to Trooper Katherine Weatherwax with the Washington State Patrol (WSP), by 3:30 a.m., traffic was alternating across the bridge.

WSP asked drivers to please use caution in the area while troopers investigated, and Washington State Ferries sent out an alert to travelers on the Edmonds/Kingston and Port Townsend/Coupeville routes, warning them of the traffic delays.

By 7:40 a.m., WSDOT said they were seeing about a mile backup in both directions of SR 104. Traffic was continuing to alternate while crews cleaned up the area.

“We are working as quickly as possible to open the lane,” said WSDOT.

By 8:15 a.m., WSDOT confirmed that the bridge was all clear, thanking drivers for their patience.

