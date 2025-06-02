Microsoft laying off 305 Redmond employees

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft will be laying off 305 employees from Redmond this summer.

That’s according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) issued on Monday.

The expected date of separation from the company is August 1.

The notice says staff from the local rapid response team and WorkSource center will be reaching out to employees to help them with the transition.

KIRO 7 reached out to Microsoft, which sent the following statement:

“We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace.”

The layoffs will account for less than 1% of the total workforce.

In May, the company laid off more than 6,000 people in a 3% cut of its team. 1,985 employees in Washington were impacted. Those are scheduled to take effect on July 12. The tech company said it was restructuring to create a more agile environment with higher manager-to-employee ratios.

