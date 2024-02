Police in Mercer Island are investigating after a resident said they found a grenade while cleaning his garage Friday.

Officers are working near 91st Avenue Southeast and Southeast 47th Street and have asked people to avoid the area.

The Bellevue Bomb Squad is assisting with the call and is securing the apparent device.

Our bomb squad is assisting with this call in Mercer Island. https://t.co/nWpPzGB3Bc — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) February 9, 2024

