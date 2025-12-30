Mercer Island appoints new police chief

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Michelle Bennett will serve as the next police chief of the Mercer Island Police Department.

Mercer Island City Manager Jessi Bon appointed Bennett, who has served as the interim police chief of Mercer Island since July 2025. She leads a department of 32 commissioned officers and five support staff.

Bennett is a law enforcement professional who has led multiple police departments during her three-decade career.

“Chief Bennett is highly regarded for her successful tenures as chief of several municipal police departments in the region, acquiring extensive and invaluable experience in the process,” Bon said. “Her proven ability to lead the department effectively, coupled with the confidence she has earned from officers, staff, City leadership, and the community, make her exceptionally well-qualified to serve as Mercer Island’s permanent police chief.”

Bennett began her law enforcement career with the King County Sheriff’s Office (KSCO) before serving as the first female police chief in both Maple Valley and Sammamish.

She returned to KCSO as a major, then joined the Edmonds Police Department as interim chief before being appointed permanent chief there, too.

She retired from Edmonds PD in February 2025, before being called back into service in Mercer Island in July.

Reflecting on her career, Bennett said that while change can be challenging, “the opportunities for evolution and transparency in law enforcement are real,” and she believes Mercer Island is well-positioned for continued progress.

