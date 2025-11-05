Men accused of threatening grocery employees with hatchet while holding kitten

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies rescued a kitten after a confrontation at a grocery store.

On October 29, around 4 p.m., deputies were called to the Safeway on 158th Street South in Tacoma.

They say two shoplifters threatened employees with a hatchet.

When they confronted one of them, the deputies realized the man was holding a kitten.

It ran toward law enforcement, and they scooped up the kitten and put it safely inside the patrol car.

Both men were trespassed from the grocery store, and one was arrested and booked for felony harassment and outstanding warrants.

The kitten found a new home after the men agreed it could be rehomed, and they admitted to having found it in an alley.

