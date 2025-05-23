Local

Memorial Day events around the Sound

By KIRO 7 News Staff
As we honor and celebrate our nation’s veterans this Memorial Day, various organizations around the Puget Sound are hosting events to celebrate those who have served in the U.S. military.

Here is a list of events around the Seattle area to salute our soldiers on May 26:

Seattle:

  • 10 a.m. - Memorial Day Ceremony to Celebrate Courage, Sacrifice, and Welcome Closure at the Garden of Remembrance, Outdoor Garden at Benaroya Hall, 200 University Street
  • 10 a.m. - Evergreen Washelli Flag Placement, Memorial Day Service- Veterans Memorial Cemetery - 11111 Aurora Ave N
  • 12 p.m. - Memorial Day Event: Remembrance of LGBTQIA+ Veterans, Peer Seattle - 1520 Bellevue Ave STE 100
  • 4 p.m. - Chinese American Soldiers Memorial, Hing Hay Park, 423 Maynard Ave S.

Olympia:

Lakewood:

  • 10:30 a.m. - Olympia Thunder Run, 10222 S. Tahoma Way, Lakewood, WA
  • 10:30 a.m. - Memorial Veterans Council, American Lake VA (Picnic Point) 9222 Veterans Drive Southwest, Lakewood, WA
  • 2 p.m. - Pierce County Veterans Advisory Council - Mountain View Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd., Lakewood, WA

Lynnwood:

  • 11 a.m. - Lynwood Veterans Park, 44th Avenue West and Veterans Way, Lynnwood, WA

Newcastle:

Port Angeles:

Oak Harbor:

Kent:

Medical Lake:

For more events around the Seattle area, visit dva.wa.gov.

