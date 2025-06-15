Member of Lummi Nation sentenced to more than four years for domestic assault

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Jason Sieber Sr. of the Lummi Nation was federally sentenced on Friday for the assault of his intimate partner, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

On October 20, 2023, Siber struck his partner in the face and head repeatedly after he became angry over the time it took for her to make dinner, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors say the assault left his partner with facial fractures, extreme pain, and disfigurement.

“This was a horrific attack over a long period of time – it could have ended her life," U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez said.

In addition to this assault, Sieber tied his partner’s feet to hooks in a bedroom and left her suspended for 45 minutes, prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo.

Prosecutors say he also strangled her and burned her with a cigarette, saying he could “easily end her life.”

“He said ‘I could kill you right now and stuff you in a crab pot and no one would ever find you.’” Assistant United States Attorney Carolyn Forstein said during Friday’s sentencing.

Prosecutors say the assault happened on tribal land in Whatcom County and Siber was arrested in February 2024.

Sieber was sentenced to 51 months on Friday in the U.S. District Court in Seattle.

