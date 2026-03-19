Meet Cal Raleigh at Simply Seattle U Village

SEATTLE — Mariners fans, now is your chance to meet Seattle’s All-Star catcher Cal Raleigh.
He will be at Simple Seattle’s U Village location on March 24 for the debut of his new signature brand, the ‘Big Dumper Collection.’
The event begins at 6 p.m.
Cal Raleigh. In store. March 24.— Cal Raleigh's Big Dumper Collection (@bigdumpersimply) March 17, 2026
Be a part of a major moment with us. Cal Raleigh will be at our U Village location as we launch his signature Big Dumper Collection.@simplyseattle x Big Dumper
You won't want to miss this. pic.twitter.com/45RVcYqP0t
Tickets are extremely limited, so you’ll want to purchase yours in advance.
General admission is $125 and grants you the ability to meet Cal and take a photo with him. Your ticket also comes with a pre-signed ‘Big Dumper’ print and the opportunity to purchase items from his new collection.
29 lucky fans can purchase the VIP Experience, which will also get you a signed ‘Big Dumper’ duffel bag – that Cal will sign in person as you come through the line and priority line access.
To get your ticket, click here.
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