Meet Cal Raleigh at Simply Seattle U Village

SEATTLE — Mariners fans, now is your chance to meet Seattle’s All-Star catcher Cal Raleigh.

He will be at Simple Seattle’s U Village location on March 24 for the debut of his new signature brand, the ‘Big Dumper Collection.’

The event begins at 6 p.m.

Cal Raleigh. In store. March 24.



Be a part of a major moment with us. Cal Raleigh will be at our U Village location as we launch his signature Big Dumper Collection.@simplyseattle x Big Dumper



You won't want to miss this. pic.twitter.com/45RVcYqP0t — Cal Raleigh's Big Dumper Collection (@bigdumpersimply) March 17, 2026

Tickets are extremely limited, so you’ll want to purchase yours in advance.

General admission is $125 and grants you the ability to meet Cal and take a photo with him. Your ticket also comes with a pre-signed ‘Big Dumper’ print and the opportunity to purchase items from his new collection.

29 lucky fans can purchase the VIP Experience, which will also get you a signed ‘Big Dumper’ duffel bag – that Cal will sign in person as you come through the line and priority line access.

To get your ticket, click here.

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