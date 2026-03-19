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Meet Cal Raleigh at Simply Seattle U Village

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Mariners Raleigh Baseball FILE - Seattle Mariners designated hitter Cal Raleigh hits a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Mariners fans, now is your chance to meet Seattle’s All-Star catcher Cal Raleigh.

He will be at Simple Seattle’s U Village location on March 24 for the debut of his new signature brand, the ‘Big Dumper Collection.’

The event begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are extremely limited, so you’ll want to purchase yours in advance.

General admission is $125 and grants you the ability to meet Cal and take a photo with him. Your ticket also comes with a pre-signed ‘Big Dumper’ print and the opportunity to purchase items from his new collection.

29 lucky fans can purchase the VIP Experience, which will also get you a signed ‘Big Dumper’ duffel bag – that Cal will sign in person as you come through the line and priority line access.

To get your ticket, click here.

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