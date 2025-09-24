Medical helicopter crashes during rescue call in Kittitas County

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office says a medical helicopter crashed late Tuesday night while responding to a call in the Little Kachess camping area.

Little Kachess is just north of Easton.

Deputies responded for an injured camper who had accidentally cut themself.

Medics arrived at the site and determined the person needed to be airlifted for additional treatment.

A landing zone was set up in a nearby gravel parking lot.

When the patient was brought to the landing zone, the helicopter attempted to land but crashed.

According to the FAA, a Eurostar EC-135 helicopter crashed around 11:05 p.m. with four people on board.

None of the crew members on board were injured.

The original patient was taken by vehicle to receive medical care instead.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified and responded to the crash.

