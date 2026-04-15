Medical examiner looking to identify man found dead near Medina under SR 520 Bridge

MEDINA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man found dead near Medina under the SR 520 bridge earlier this year.

The body was discovered on Feb. 14. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office believes the man was between 18 and 30 years old. He was estimated to be 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

“He had light eyes and long, light brown hair, which was loosely dreaded in the back,” the King County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a social media post. “He had a small tattoo of a cross on his left hand, near the thumb, and a small heart tattoo just below his left hip.”

“He was found wearing a camouflage “US Army” jacket over a black leather jacket, green pants, and brown work boots,” the post read. “‘Ridenhour’ was written on the inside jacket collar label and a ‘Ridenhour’ patch embroidered to the right chest of the camouflage jacket.”

Authorities said the man was carrying a Bible. Anyone with information is asked to call the King County Medical Examiner’s Office at (206) 731-3232, ext. 5.

Please reference case #26-0422.

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