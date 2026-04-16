I-90 closed in both directions near Snoqualmie Pass summit

Interstate 90 is closed in both directions west of the Snoqualmie Pass summit.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the closure is because of multiple crashes that are blocking the highway.

The closure spans from milepost 47 to milepost 71 near Easton.

“Winter decided to show up a little later than expected. Unfortunately, that may have caught drivers off guard,” WSDOT shared online.

Winter decided to show up a little later than expected. Unfortunately, that may have caught drivers off guard. We have I-90 closed in both directions due to multiple blocking collisions from just west of the summit at MP 47 to Easton at MP 71. No estimate yet on a reopening. pic.twitter.com/3xADm8XsRz — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) April 16, 2026

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say several semi trucks are involved in the spinouts.

#ClosureAlert Snoqualmie Pass is closed due to multiple semis that are stuck. Working to get them cleared. pic.twitter.com/WkioZHP2tQ — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 16, 2026

No word on how long this closure will last.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

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