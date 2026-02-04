Medical examiner identifies one of the students killed in Rainier Beach Shooting

SEATTLE, Wash. — The King County Medical Examiner has released the name of one of the students shot and killed on January 30 outside Rainier Beach High School.

Officials determined 17-year-old Traveiah Houfmuse of Seattle died of multiple gunshot wounds in what is being ruled a homicide.

The name of the second student has not been released.

Police are still looking for a possible suspect.

It’s believed that it was a targeted shooting, but the investigation is still underway.

The two students were shot and killed near a bus stop, which has turned into a makeshift memorial near Rainier Ave S. and S. Henderson Street.

This is a developing story.

