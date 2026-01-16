Measles outbreak reported in Snohomish County, likely caused from contagious out-of-state family

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Health Department has confirmed three new cases of measles connected to children who were exposed to a contagious family who was visiting from South Carolina.

According to the health department, three new cases constitute an outbreak, “a sign the disease is now spreading locally.”

The children tested positive for the virus that causes measles on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

The health department said these children had experienced fever, cough and rashes consistent with measles.

They were not vaccinated.

“We’re expecting more measles cases as a result of the previous exposures as well as these new outbreak cases,” said Snohomish County Health Officer Dr. James Lewis. “We are hoping to contain it, but unfortunately there have been a number of exposure sites already and there are likely more cases in the community that we do not know about yet.”

The health department said that most people have immumnity to measles through vaccination, so the risk to the general public is low.

The state health department was consulted before the “outbreak” was declared.

Last week, the health department announced that one adult and two children in the same family were infectious from Dec. 27, 2025, through Jan. 1, 2026, while visiting King and Snohomish counties from South Carolina.

According to the health departments, they visited these areas where they were contagious:

McDonald’s in Everett on 530 128th St. SW (Dec. 27 between 1-3 p.m.)

Slavic Christian Church Awakening in Mukilteo (Dec. 28 between 2-6:30 p.m.)

Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park on SE Everett Mall Way (Dec. 29 between 11a-2p)

Chick-fil-A in Marysville on 8810 36th Ave (Dec. 29 between 1-3p)

Mukilteo-Clinton Ferry (Dec. 30 between 1-3p)

Fisherman Jack’s on 1410 Seiner Dr. in Everett (Dec. 30 between 6-9:30p)

Travelers on rental car shuttles going to and from the airport and the Consolidated Rental Car Facility at 3150 S 160th, SeaTac (Jan. 1 between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport N Concourse (Gate N4) + Green Train Line (Jan. 1 from 7 a.m. to 11:15a).

For the recent outbreak involving local children, there may have been exposure at:

Jan. 9 , 2026, 8:30 AM to 5:15 PM – Pathfinder Kindergarten Center (Mukilteo School District), 11401 Beverly Park Rd, Everett, WA, 98204

, 2026, 8:30 AM to 5:15 PM – Pathfinder Kindergarten Center (Mukilteo School District), 11401 Beverly Park Rd, Everett, WA, 98204 Jan. 9 , 2026, 8:30 AM to 5:15 PM – Serene Lake Elementary School (Mukilteo School District), 9401 Sharon Drive in Everett, WA, 98026

, 2026, 8:30 AM to 5:15 PM – Serene Lake Elementary School (Mukilteo School District), 9401 Sharon Drive in Everett, WA, 98026 Jan. 13, 2026, 1:10 PM to 3:10 PM – Swedish Mill Creek Campus medical facility, 13020 Meridian Ave. S., Everett, WA, 98208

Spread of measles can occur before people know they have the disease and before any rash appears.

