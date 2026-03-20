Mayor Wilson puts expansion of Seattle’s surveillance camera pilot program on hold

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced on Thursday that she is putting the expansion of the city’s surveillance camera pilot program on hold while she conducts an audit. She will allow existing cameras to continue operating.

“I am pausing the planned expansion until we are able to complete an audit and strengthen protections. This audit will specifically examine whether current policies and practices address potential harms to civil rights and civil liberties adequately,” Wilson said.

She cited unresolved privacy, data security, and governance concerns as reasons for the move. The Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) began operating in April 2025.

“This is a decision about more than cameras,” she said. “It’s about how we approach public safety, how we build trust, and how we show up for communities across this city. And it’s important that we get it right.”

Seattle City Councilmember Maritza Rivera said she supports Wilson’s decision to conduct a credible audit on the use of CCTV cameras.

“CCTV cameras are an important tool used by many large cities in the U.S., including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, New York, and Washington, D.C. Seattle should also be using this tool to assist in criminal investigations and keep our residents safe. I look forward to seeing the results of the Mayor’s audit as soon as possible,” Rivera said in a statement.

However, both Rivera and Seattle City Council Public Safety Chair Bob Kettle urged a completion of the review before the World Cup.

“I welcome the audit and policy review of the CCTV program. We must continually look for ways to improve this tool to ensure it functions as intended: strengthening public safety while safeguarding our vulnerable communities. However, it’s imperative this review moves quickly so it is completed well ahead of the FIFA World Cup, where Seattle will be front and center on the world stage,” Kettle stated.

Downtown Seattle Association urges Wilson to continue funding Seattle cameras

The Downtown Seattle Association (DSA) sent a letter to Wilson requesting the continuation of funding and the expansion of Seattle’s camera network.

“We respectfully urge your administration to continue funding, maintaining, and thoughtfully expanding Seattle’s public safety camera network and Real-Time Crime Center,” the letter stated. “By deploying new technology with robust safeguards, the City of Seattle can further strengthen a balanced, accountable, and community-centered approach to public safety. The result will be a safer, healthier, and more vibrant Seattle for all.”

The mayor said the city will also turn off all cameras in the event of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) surge to prevent abuse by federal authorities.

“These cameras, while useful to solve crime, are not the answer to our public safety problems. I haven’t seen any evidence that they deter or prevent crime; they’re helpful in solving it,” Wilson said.

Wilso said she will also temporarily pause the Seattle Police Department’s use of auto license plate readers until she can ensure policy and practices are consistent with state law.

There will be a public town hall next Friday at Town Hall Seattle, where Wilson will answer questions about the program and gather community feedback.

Contributing: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio; Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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