Local

Mayor Wilson to hold State of the City address on Tuesday

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Election 2025 Seattle Mayor Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson smiles while delivering a victory speech during a news conference at the Seattle Labor Temple Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson will hold her first State of the City address on Tuesday.

Her office says she will cover “affordability, homelessness, public safety, the Seahawks, and what she’s doing to make Seattle a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

You can stream Mayor Wilson’s address live on KIRO 7 at 11:50 a.m. PT.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read