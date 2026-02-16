Mayor Wilson to hold State of the City address on Tuesday

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson will hold her first State of the City address on Tuesday.

Her office says she will cover “affordability, homelessness, public safety, the Seahawks, and what she’s doing to make Seattle a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

You can stream Mayor Wilson’s address live on KIRO 7 at 11:50 a.m. PT.

HEADS UP: @mayorofseattle delivers her first State of the City speech tomorrow in the Central District.



Doors: 11am

Local artists perform: 1130am

Speech: 1150am



Location: Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute - 104 17th Ave South: https://t.co/FQS2BxfdIy pic.twitter.com/xH3tQDHb2Z — Katie Wilson for Seattle Mayor (@wilsonformayor) February 16, 2026

