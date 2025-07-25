Mayor Harrell announces a new low-income housing development in Northgate

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A new low-income housing development is coming to the Northgate neighborhood, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Thursday.

If you live, work, or shop there, you’ve probably seen the dilapidated Northgate Apartments at the corner of I-5 and Northgate Way. The mayor said that the now-vacant complex will be replaced with the Northgate Commons. The city will invest $20 million in the project.

“Our $20 million investment builds on our existing historic investment in affordable housing,” Harrell said. “We will continue to invest in projects that meet the needs of our communities.”

New low-income housing development in Northgate

The development will be built in an already bustling neighborhood. Harrell said the Northgate area has everything needed for families to thrive.

“We’re in walking distance of a light-rail station, the North Seattle College, a public library, a community center, a retail space that provides shopping, and employment opportunities,” Harrell said.

The complex will have a little more than 200 units, most with two bedrooms to accommodate families. When the mayor was asked how the city can make such a large investment in tough budgetary times, his answer was simple.

“In a tight budget, you look at your priorities, and affordable housing is one of our highest priorities,” Harrell said. “This is us at our best — realizing that housing, and affordability, making sure we have a diverse population in our Seattle of all income levels, is who we want to be.”

The mayor said it’s too early in the process to know when demolition will commence or when the development will be complete.

