Massive fire destroys RV at Lake Connor Park

LAKE CONNOR PARK, Wash. — Thankfully, no one was injured when a travel trailer became fully engulfed in flames near an exploding propane tank last week.

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue crews responded to the incident on April 29 around 9:20 a.m. at Lake Connor Park.

While they were en route to the fire call, they got word that a propane tank had exploded.

Crews arrived to see the trailer fully engulfed, with two 30-pound tanks “actively venting flames” through their relief valves, the agency said.

Propane tanks explode as fire destroys travel trailer in Lake Stevens park A photo of the trailer fire at Lake Connor Park in Snohomish. (Photo courtesy of Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue) (Photo courtesy of Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue)

The fire had spread to nearby trees and vegetation, and the heat destroyed a golf cart parked about 20 feet away.

No firefighters or civilans were injured.

“As warmer weather approaches and wildfire season nears, now is a good time to prepare. Creating a defensible space—clearing leaves, debris, and flammable materials at least 30 feet from your home—can help reduce the risk of a vegetation fire impacting your property," Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue wrote on Facebook.

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