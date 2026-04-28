Alaska Airlines offering nonstop flights from Seattle to Rome

SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines has announced nonstop flights from Seattle to Rome.

The airline said this is the first route of its kind from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to the Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO).

The flight path is a seasonal one, and is serviced from April 28 to Oct. 23.

Tickets start at $618 from now until May 21, but then get into $1,629+ at the end of May, according to prices on its website as of 1:30 p.m. on April 28.

The flight departs Seattle at 5:30 p.m. and arrives in Rome at 1:15 p.m. Westbound flights depart from Rome at 3:25 p.m. and arrive in Seattle at 5:45 p.m.

“Launching our first flight to Europe is a significant step in executing our long–term growth strategy. Service to Rome expands how we connect our guests to the world, strengthens Seattle’s role as a global gateway and is made possible by our people who deliver safety, care and performance with every flight. Andiamo!” Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci wrote in a press release.

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