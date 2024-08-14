Massage spa across from elementary school raided for human trafficking in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A search warrant on a local business across from an elementary school finds victims of human trafficking in Bellingham.

On Tuesday, Bellingham Police working with the Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force (WGDTF) conducted a search warrant of a business suspected of human trafficking.

With assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Customs and Border Protection, 33 Mansion Mental Massage Spa on 1333 Lincoln Street in Bellingham was raided after months of complaints from concerned residents.

When police arrived two girls, believed to be victims of trafficking were taken away and offered resources by HSI, police said.

The massage spa was located across from Carl Cozier Elementary School.

The preceding investigation found that online advertisements on various websites were suggesting girls for sex at the business address.

WGDTF did not find business or massage licenses and hit the property owners with several code violations.

No information was provided on whether any arrests were made.





©2024 Cox Media Group