Mason County Sheriff investigates series of explosions in Star Lake community

On Friday, Mason County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an unexploded suspicious device in the Star Lake community.

When they arrived, deputies identified the device as a homemade improvised explosive device (IED).

Residents told the patrol units that three other explosives had been detonated in the neighborhood within the previous 12 hours.

The Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad was called to the scene, where they investigated the device and conducted a controlled detonation to neutralize it safely.

The investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly set off the devices from their vehicle while driving through the area.

The Bomb Squad is now collaborating with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to examine further and document the explosive.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office thanked the community members who reported the IED and provided valuable information to assist the investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group