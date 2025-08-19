Mason County investigators identify suspect in officer-involved shooting

CHEHAILS, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has released the identity of a suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Mill Pond.

Johnathan Woodruff, a 32-year-old Lewis County resident, has been identified as the person who a Centralia Police Detective shot on August 13.

He was arrested and taken to the Lewis County Jail, Attempted First-degree Assault, and three counts of First-degree assault after an investigation by MCSO Critical Incident Investigative Team (CIIT) detectives.

Wooddruff is accused of pointing a gun at a Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway Police (BNSR) officer and shooting at a Chehalis and Centralia Police officer with the help of other agencies.

He was taken to the Providence Hospital in Centralia and released on Saturday after treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

CIIT detectives worked with the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect.

Bail was set at $3,000,000.

CIIT detectives are still investigating the shooting.

MCSO says that if you have any information to call Detectives Ledford or Mercado at 360-427-9670 ext. 313.

