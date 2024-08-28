Marysville School District sends warning of larger classrooms to start school year

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville School District sent a warning that students could see larger classrooms to start the new upcoming academic year.

The district’s superintendent, Dr. Zac Robbins, said students could face a new reality as the school year is scheduled to start on Thursday for many students.

“This year, we may start the school with some class sizes larger than desired. Not outrageously large, but larger than desired,” Dr. Robbins said in a video released on Monday.

But according to Monday’s school board work study meeting, Voni Walker, executive director of secondary schools, said that secondary classrooms could be so overcrowded that some students may have to stand.

“There could be some kids standing the first couple of days,” she shared to the board.

The school district is currently dealing with a budget crisis after it had reported a $17 million budget shortfall last year.

The district later cut its middle school sports teams and laid off dozens of teachers to help address the issue.

In addition to the previous deep cuts, Dr. Robbins said the district also had to cut $6 million this year to help.

J Hooman, a parent and the founder of Marysville Community Coalition, a grassroots organization that focuses on amplifying the voices of the community, attended Monday’s board meeting.

“I feel like it’s going to be aggravating for kids,” she shared. “The administration has really fallen flat on their face in terms of planning for this upcoming school year and it’s definitely affecting students and parents alike.”

This isn’t just an academic issue, but it’s also putting the well-being of students in danger, she added.

“We’re talking about science classes where we know there’s 40 plus students to a rostered class. That produces a potential security risk, a safety risk,” she told KIRO 7 News.

KIRO 7 News also spoke with Becky Roberts, the president of the Marysville Education Association, which represents more than 550 teachers in the district, who said the district is prioritizing its finances over the students’ education by limiting the number of teachers it will hire before the school year.

“With the teaching staff, once you hire someone, they’re hired for the year. If your enrollment turns out to be less than you anticipated, you can’t cut any teachers, so you have to keep those teachers for the year,” she said. “We’re starting the year with some substitute teachers and we’re starting the year with some overcrowded classes and neither one of those are good for kids. So, we’re not supportive of that.”

KIRO 7 News reached out to the superintendent’s office to request an interview with Dr. Robbins.

The district declined; however, a spokesperson said the district misspoke during Monday’s meeting, adding that it will ensure all students will have a seat in their classrooms.

“While the district recognizes that some class sizes may be higher than desired as the school year begins, it does not anticipate students standing in a classroom,” the district wrote in a statement. “School and district administrators are monitoring class sizes closely and will make necessary adjustments to ensure all students have a seat in class and a smooth transition as they return to school after summer break. This monitoring and adjustments are typical at the start of the school year.”

