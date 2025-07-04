Married couple sentenced for drug trafficking, linked to Aryan Family prison gang

TACOMA, Wash. — A married couple who were key figures in a drug trafficking organization linked to the Aryan Family prison gang were sentenced on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Tacoma, according to a release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Jesse James Bailey, 40, received a 17.5-year sentence, while his wife, Candace Bailey, 43, was sentenced to five years for their roles in a multi-state drug trafficking conspiracy.

“Jesse Bailey and his wife Candace worked hand in hand to distribute devastating and dangerous drugs in our community,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller.

Chief U.S. District Judge David G. Estudillo said, “It is unimaginable how many drugs were being distributed,” noting Jesse Bailey’s upbringing with drug-addicted parents.

The pair pleaded guilty to charges including possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, among other charges in November 2024, the release said.

On March 22, 2023, the FBI arrested two dozen people, including the Baileys, and the seizure of 177 firearms, over ten kilograms of meth, 11 kilos of fentanyl pills, and more than $330,000 in cash, according to the DOJ.

Prosecutors say the Baileys are forfeiting $699,268 and dozens of expensive pieces of jewelry as proceeds of their criminal activity.

Court records reveal the couple’s discussions with suppliers and redistributors of illegal narcotics, and their attempts to launder drug proceeds through casinos and bank accounts.

