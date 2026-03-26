Mariners unveil world’s largest Amazon Fire TV as T-Mobile Park’s new 209-foot video board

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle Mariners announced a partnership with the Seattle-based tech company Amazon to elevate baseball fans’ experiences at home games this year, with the world’s largest Amazon Fire TV as the center field video board.

The Mariners Fire TV at T-Mobile Park will “revolutionize” the Mariners in-game entertainment with its 209-foot screen, the Seattle Mariners announced.

The fully upgraded video board will include advanced LED display technology with all the Fire TV experiences built in.

Fans can continue to enjoy one of the best-in-class experiences at T-Mobile Park through the video board’s crisper and clearer replays and entertainment offerings throughout the season.

“The Mariners take pride in continuing to innovate and push boundaries while creating baseball’s best ballpark atmosphere at T-Mobile Park,” Mariners Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Chris Voigt stated. “We’re thrilled to partner with Amazon to bring Mariners Fire TV to the ballpark. We ideate a lot around partner integration, and this partnership takes it to the next level. We are not only leveraging their world-class technology, but are integrating the Fire TV experience into our ballpark experience to bring it to even greater heights.”

Mariners’ decorated entertainment team adds Amazon boost

Already recognized across the sports industry as a leader in cutting-edge game entertainment, the Mariners look to build on that momentum with the largest Amazon Fire TV in the world, now at the ballpark.

In 2025, the Mariners and T-Mobile Park received an award from the Information Display and Entertainment Association (IDEA) for having the best game production across all sports.

That award was a proud addition to a long list of accolades the Mariners have received for its fan experience, and the latest of 33 IDEA awards, making the Mariners the most decorated game entertainment team.

“Fans and customers around the world rely on Fire TV to access the best in live sports and entertainment — and now, we’re thrilled to bring that same experience to the ballpark through our partnership with the Mariners,” said Aidan Marcuss, VP, Fire TV. “The Mariners are known for delivering a world-class game-day atmosphere, and together, we’re taking it even further—with dynamic, immersive content displayed in stunning clarity on the world’s biggest Fire TV experience.”

Fans will be able to view the Mariners Fire TV at T-Mobile Park as early as Thursday, when the Mariners open up the season with a 7:10 p.m. first pitch against the Cleveland Guardians.

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