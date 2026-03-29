Some Mariners fans listing souvenir Washington Ferry Boat on eBay

A new menu item at T-Mobile Park is showing up on eBay with some posters asking over $200.

Mariners fans are waiting as long as an hour for the souvenir Washington State Ferry Boat at the ballpark, which is being sold as an $8 upgrate to food items including chicken tenders, nachos, and fish and chips.

The item has become so popular that resellers are listing the boat on eBay with prices ranging from $50 all the way to $200.

New for the 2026 season, the team says the souvenir boat is celebrating 75 years of the Washington State Ferry System.

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