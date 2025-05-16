Mariners and Padres ‘Vedder Cup’ series begins Friday

The Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres will play for the ‘Vedder Cup,’ beginning with a three-game series in Seattle Friday.

The teams announced the season series trophy partnering with rock icon Eddie Vedder, a former resident of Seattle and San Diego.

The two teams will meet six times over the course of the season and the winner will receive a trophy including a guitar designed and presented by Vedder himself, the Mariners announced.

The team says past matchups between the Mariners and Padres have been playfully referred to as the Vedder Cup for years.

They’ve partnered with the Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) Research Foundation, a nonprofit charity co-founded by Eddie and his wife Jill Vedder to fund research for the life-threatening skin disorder.

The Mariners will play in San Diego from May 16 to 18, and the Padres will come to Seattle from August 25 to 27.

For more information, visit: https://www.mlb.com/mariners/tickets/vedder-cup

