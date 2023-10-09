Local

Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez named finalist for 2023 Hank Aaron Award

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Julio Rodriguez Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez walks to the dugout after lining out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez has been named a finalist for the 2023 Hank Aaron Award, the Seattle Mariners announced on Monday.

“The Hank Aaron Award is awarded annually to the best overall offensive performer in each league,” says the MLB’s website. “The award was introduced in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record. A panel of Hall of Famers will combine with a fan vote to determine the winners.”

You can vote for J-Rod, or other fan favorites, until Friday on the MLB website.

