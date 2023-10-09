Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez named finalist for 2023 Hank Aaron Award

Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez has been named a finalist for the 2023 Hank Aaron Award, the Seattle Mariners announced on Monday.

.@JRODShow44 has been named a finalist for the 2023 Hank Aaron Award! 🇩🇴🦁



Voting is open through this Friday ➡️ https://t.co/VRN9ZmSBOu pic.twitter.com/ZC3ZhKorWt — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 9, 2023

“The Hank Aaron Award is awarded annually to the best overall offensive performer in each league,” says the MLB’s website. “The award was introduced in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record. A panel of Hall of Famers will combine with a fan vote to determine the winners.”

You can vote for J-Rod, or other fan favorites, until Friday on the MLB website.

