Mariners fans gear up for ALCS games at T-Mobile Park

SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners fans are celebrating their second post-season win against the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the upcoming home games this week.

Seattle has led Toronto 2-0 in this series, despite Toronto’s 4-2 record against them during the regular season.

“The whole city is buzzing. When I’m walking around neighborhoods, there’s just so many people wearing their Mariners gear, which I haven’t seen for years,” said Craig Brinkman, a Mariners fan.

“I think we’ll take it in five,” predicted Jen, another Mariners fan, regarding the series outcome.

The question of how many Blue Jays fans will travel to Seattle remains.

“Having more people on your side is always going to be a benefit,” said Tyson Shushkewich, editor of Blue Jays Nation.

Games at T-Mobile Park are a big draw for fans of the Blue Jays living on Canada’s West Coast.

Shushkewich noted that political strains between the two countries and tariffs caused less fans to travel south for regular season games in Seattle this year, but he believes the playoffs will draw big numbers.

“If it’s easier for you to go to Seattle than it is to Toronto, then it kind of makes sense,” he said. “And we’ve seen a lot of fans make that trek in the past.”

The Blue Jays beat the Mariners in fan attendance this season, according to ESPN data. The Blue Days ranked #9 overall, with the Mariners ranked #14.

The Mariners do have one convert as a consolation prize.

Scott Buchanan, who grew up a Blue Jays fan in Canada, has shifted his allegiance to the Mariners for this series.

“I’m not going to admit to being like a total seasonal bandwagon jumper,” he said. “It’s been the past couple of years as the Mariners have been building towards something. The last couple of years, they’ve shown a lot of potential, and it’s been amazing this year to see them realize that potential.”

Tickets for the upcoming home games aren’t cheap. Lowest prices ranged in the mid- to upper-$200s on Monday afternoon. Ticket prices increased for Thursday’s game, and even more for Friday’s.

“They’re so expensive,” said Joni, “So I’m hoping there’s going to be more watch parties.”

First pitch Wednesday in Seattle is at 5:08 p.m. On Thursday, the game will start at 5:33 p.m. On Friday, if the teams play, they will start at 3:08 p.m.

