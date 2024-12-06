Marijuana shop in Gig Harbor targeted in smash-and-grab burglary

Authorities are investigating an early morning burglary at a marijuana dispensary in Gig Harbor that left the storefront heavily damaged.

At 4:53 a.m. Friday, deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded to a commercial burglary alarm at The Gallery marijuana shop, located at 14122 92nd Avenue Northwest.

When they arrived, they found a Hyundai Sonata backed into the front of the store.

Deputies, along with Gig Harbor Police officers, searched the building, but the suspects had already left the area.

The break-in caused extensive damage to the front of the dispensary.

Police noted that the Hyundai Sonata involved in the incident had not been reported stolen at the time of the burglary.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Tips can be submitted through the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department app, available on Android and Apple devices, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, tpcrimestoppers.com, or the P3 Tips app.

