Marijuana farm burglary suspects arrested after crashing into patrol car

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that officers arrested a marijuana farm burglary suspect after his car hit a patrol car while trying to run from police.

Police say that they received a call at the farm at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Three suspects were seen on video alarm trying to break into the building, according to SPD.

Police arrived and saw three suspects jump into two cars parked behind the building.

One car crashed into a patrol car when trying to run from the police.

The second car almost hit the same patrol car.

The suspects in the second car escaped.

The driver in the first car surrendered to officers after the crash.

He was arrested and booked in jail.

SPD are still searching for the additional suspects.

