Seattle hosts first two rounds of NCAA tourney; what to know

SEATTLE, Wash. — Eight teams, thousands of fans, and millions of dollars will be coming to Seattle as the Emerald City plays host to the first and second rounds of the March Madness NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Oregon, Colorado State, Arizona, Grand Canyon, Memphis, Maryland, Liberty, and Akron are the universities picked to play at Climate Pledge Arena today and Sunday.

Here is a look at the tip-off times for today:

#5 Memphis vs. #12 Colorado State: 11:00 am

#4 Maryland vs. #13 Grand Canyon: 1:35 pm tip-off

#4 Arizona vs. #13 Akron: 4:35 pm tip-off

#5 Oregon vs. #12 Liberty: 7:10 pm tip-off

Memphis is led by former NBA All-Star, Penny Hardaway. The Tigers have made the tournament three of the last four years. Colorado State enters on a 10-game win streak, punching their ticket with a Mountain West tournament title.

Maryland ended the regular season on an (11-2) run, finishing 2nd in the Big Ten. But, Grand Canyon is back in the Big Dance for the 3rd consecutive year. And, the Lopes feature four starters from last year’s team that upset Saint Mary’s in the 1st Round.

The Arizona Wildcats have reached the Sweet 16 in two of the last three seasons. They’re led by their head coach, longtime Gonzaga Assistant, and Kelso, Washington native (Tommy Lloyd). But, Akron has just one loss since the calendar flipped over to 2025.

Oregon has the shortest trip of any fanbase. Head coach Dana Altman led the Ducks to the Final Four back in 2017. But, their opponent, the Liberty Flames, has won 11 of their last 12, including the Conference USA Tournament title.





