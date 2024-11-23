Maple Valley couple faces long recovery after tree crushes trailer in storm

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A Maple Valley couple is recovering after they were hurt when a tree fell on their trailer during the big storm last Tuesday.

Talking with KIRO 7, Sherana Sisko described what happened to her and her husband.

“The wind was just so bad, I said ‘we have to get out of here now – I’m afraid something bad’s going to happen,” said Sisko. “He grabbed his keys, I grabbed my purse – by the time we hit the door and we heard it was like a 10.0 earthquake – it just shook and hit, completely crushed the living room and buried my husband.”

A huge tree practically split their trailer in half, trapping and pinning the couple down.

“I didn’t think he was going to make it. I thought he was dead,” said Sisko.

She then managed to call 911.

“They stayed on the phone with me for 28 minutes until they got there,” she said.

Firefighters arrived and quickly got Sherana out, but it took another hour and a half to free her husband, Axel Ayala, who had internal bleeding, a fractured pelvis and a broken hip.

Sherana, whose kids are now taking care of her, also credits her husband for saving her life.

“If it wasn’t for him pushing me out of the way, I wouldn’t be here right now. I’m very grateful to be alive,” said Sisko.

Ayala is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days.

The couple lost nearly everything and now have mounting hospital bills.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help.

