Manny Ellis trial on hold after 2 jurors test positive for COVID-19

The trial against three officers charged in the death of Manuel Ellis is on hold.

According to a defense attorney, a second juror tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A positive test for a separate juror came back on Thursday.

That will have the trial delayed until the Monday after Thanksgiving.

The defense had only just started presenting their case. On Thursday, they called an expert to the stand to go over potential health issues Ellis may have had when he died at the hands of three Tacoma police officers in 2020.

That’s been a key focus of the defense’s efforts over the course of the trial, asserting that meth in Ellis’ system combined with an enlarged heart were the actual cause of his death.

The defense also previously called an officer to the stand who had responded to the incident but was exonerated of any wrongdoing.

